The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $39.10. The AZEK shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 25,982 shares.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after buying an additional 53,936 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

