The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 113,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $291,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.