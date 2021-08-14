The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.59.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

