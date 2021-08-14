The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 3,800 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raphael J. Shemanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00.

NYSE:BCO opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

