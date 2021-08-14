The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 3,800 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Raphael J. Shemanski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 6th, Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00.
NYSE:BCO opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
