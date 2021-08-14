The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.30. The China Fund shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 4,253 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The China Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.