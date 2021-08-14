The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $209,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

