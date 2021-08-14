The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XONE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $538.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

