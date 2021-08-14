The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

