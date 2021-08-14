The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HNST opened at $10.07 on Friday. The Honest has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14.

HNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

