The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.