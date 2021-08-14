The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.