The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $129,112. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

