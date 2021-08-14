The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.99.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
