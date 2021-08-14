The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.99.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

