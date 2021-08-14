ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

ThermoGenesis stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

