TheStreet Lowers Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

