Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

