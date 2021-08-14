THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $8.03 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $140.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $8.03 or 0.00017033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 226,839,203 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

