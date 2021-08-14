Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 73 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Target by 94.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Target by 13.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Target by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 19.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.54. 3,055,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.