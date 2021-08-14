Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $413,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.57. 114,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.69 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

