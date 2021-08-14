Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.13. 15,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.80. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $107.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

