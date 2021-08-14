Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,701. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.