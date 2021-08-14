Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,201. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05.

