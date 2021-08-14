thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.75.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.