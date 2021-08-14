thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

FRA TKA opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.75. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

