thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.