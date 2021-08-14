Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in July

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TBLMY opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

