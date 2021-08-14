Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 634,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.13.

TMDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

