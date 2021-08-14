Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4967 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
OTCMKTS TACYY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. Total Access Communication Public has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.26.
Total Access Communication Public Company Profile
