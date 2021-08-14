Traders Buy High Volume of GMS Call Options (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,100 call options.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

