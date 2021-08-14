Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 667 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,208% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.73. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

