Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,608% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. boosted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

MDP opened at $46.36 on Friday. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.18.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

