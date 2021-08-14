TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -34.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TransAlta by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

