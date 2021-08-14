Transcodium (TNS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,311.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $236,228.90 and $1,311.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 87.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.78 or 0.00878143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00101019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

