Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

TIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $23,064,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.20.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

