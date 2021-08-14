TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

THS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.38. 318,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

