Trevor Lang Sells 13,500 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50.

FND opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

