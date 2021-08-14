TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $299.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

