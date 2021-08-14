Truist Financial Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

