Truist Securiti Comments on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

MTNB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.