Truist Securiti Weighs in on Avnet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVT. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.84 on Friday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avnet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

