Truist Securities Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $92.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
