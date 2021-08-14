Truist Securities Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $92.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

