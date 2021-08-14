Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.