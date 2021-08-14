Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.