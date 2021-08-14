Tutti Frutti (TFF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,513.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $84,272.96 and approximately $13,513.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00874175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00105073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars.

