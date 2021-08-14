Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 32,570 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5,710.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

