Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 9,691 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

