Tuttle Tactical Management Has $594,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

NFE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

