Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $939,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

