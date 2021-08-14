Tuttle Tactical Management Lowers Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,351,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,842 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $20,240,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYGG stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

