Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $663,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $131.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

